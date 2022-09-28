OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders have agreed to help fund several projects to improve housing options in Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council approved three projects that were seeking TIF or affordable housing incentive support.

The Citizen will be a new 12-story tower that will be located on the northeast corner of Robinson and N.W. 5th St.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says the $65 million project will bring office space and ground floor retail to the area.

The Nova is a redevelopment project along N.W. 6th and N.W. 7th St. in Automobile Alley. It will include apartments, urban farming, and an Urban Agrarian bar, eatery, and bodega.

Also, Fairground Flats is a new 216 apartment complex with an affordable housing component that will be located on Pershing, just east of the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.