OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Council selected its operating partners for the MAPS 4 restoration center project and crisis center.

According to the City of OKC, Northcare was chosen as the operating partner for the MAPS 4 restoration center project and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) was chosen as the operating partner for a crisis center.

“The MAPS 4 Mental Health and Addiction project will improve OKC’s mental health system by providing a comprehensive upgrade to facilities and services,” MAPS Program Manager David Todd said.

Officials say MAPS 4 dedicated $44.6 million to the Mental Health and Addition project, including a restoration center, crisis centers and mental health housing.

The city says the $24.5 million restoration center will also provide a public inebriate alternative, medically supervised detox, substance abuse counseling and medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. There will also be wrap-around case management provided to clients.

The $6 million crisis center will help provide assessment space, detoxification, crisis de-escalation, counseling, respite and sleep.

“In partnership with NorthCare and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the crisis center and restoration center will help people with mental health and substance abuse disorders on their path to recovery.” Todd added.

Northcare is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) and offers behavioral health services to help Oklahomans with mental illness, trauma and addiction, according to the city. The clinic offers more than 20 trauma-informed programs for all ages in Central Oklahoma and nearby counties.

“NorthCare is pleased to partner with Oklahoma City to operate the Restoration Center,” NorthCare CEO Randy Tate said. “The facility will support fire and police with a rapid response for mental health and substance use crises.”

Officials say ODMHSAS has become Oklahoma’s safeguard for mental health and substance abuse treatment after being founded in 1953. The department currently handles 11 treatment provider organizations and leads the state in mental health and addiction efforts.

“We are proud to partner with Oklahoma City as they help deliver vital mental health services to thousands of people year,” ODMHSAS Deputy Commissioner Heath Hayes said. “NorthCare is a trusted partner and the CCBHC model ensures clinicians will treat both a person’s physical needs and their mental health issues.”

The City of OKC says operating partners will work with city officials to choose sites for both facilities. The designing process for both centers is scheduled to start in 2024 and begin construction in 2025.