OKC-County Health Dept. officials say coronavirus preparedness in place

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s Emergency Preparedness Program is ready to respond to any coronavirus-related activity in Oklahoma County, according to a Health Department news release

Health Department officials issued a news release stating they have emergency preparedness plans in place if alerted to any instance of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“In the winter of 2002, OCCHD established the Emergency Preparedness and Response program which has developed plans to prepare for, mitigate and respond to incidents such as emerging infectious diseases (i.e. H1N1, COVID-19) and pandemics,” said OCCHD Emergency Preparedness Administrator Blaine Bolding. “We have experience in dealing with past emerging infectious disease outbreaks and are ready to help protect the public should a COVID-19 outbreak occur in Oklahoma County.”

Emergency preparedness activities that would activate in response to coronavirus cases in Oklahoma County involve municipal governments and all local school districts.

“Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) has a strong partnership with the Oklahoma City County Health Department (OCCHD),” said OKCPS Emergency Manager Brandi Farris. “In the event of a public health situation, OKCPS follows OCCHD’s emergency preparedness plan and looks to them for guidance. The district would be a small part of a larger plan executed in a public health emergency.”

Health Department officials encourage community members to stay up to date on coronavirus information. Recommended resources include OCCHD, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.