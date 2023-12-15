OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City couple is left stumped after a tree service company trimmed their neighbors’ tree, but left behind a mess in the couple’s backyard.

The tree service company picked up the small limbs, but left huge heavy stumps.

The Crofts have tried removing the stumps themselves, but they weigh too much. They tried contacting the tree service company but haven’t had any luck. That’s when they decided to reach out to News 4 for help.

“Nobody showed up to clean up,” Charles Crofts said. “We waited till Wednesday, nothing, so my wife stepped in and called KFOR In Your Corner.”

Last week, a tree company came in to trim a tree in the backyard of a neighbor to the Crofts, but not without leaving a mess in the Crofts’ backyard.

“On Thursday, they left all of the debris in our yard that it fell from and they were doing the cutting and we complained to our neighbor and he called them up and they graciously came back out on Friday, cleaned up the yard, and we thought we were good to go,” Crofts said.

However, the tree company came back out on Monday to cut larger pieces of the tree off, with large stumps landing in the Crofts backyard.

“Assuming that they were going to clean up their their mess, we left it as is Tuesday but it came and went,” Crofts said.

That’s when they got the tree service’s contact info from their neighbor.

“He gave me the name, number, their card,” Brittany Crofts said. “I called all the numbers that were on it and every single one had been disconnected.”

We reached out to the Trio Professional Tree Service ourselves, but they immediately hung up on us.

The Crofts said they’d like to take care of it themselves, but Charles is a disabled veteran and the stumps weigh too much for them to move. All they ask is for the company to come back and get rid of the stumps.

“I’m a disabled vet,” Crofts said. “I just had a major surgery. I’ve got a body full of staples, like, I can’t get out here and do the work myself. We can’t do this. We can’t do it at all so we’d like it cleaned up.”

They hope Trio Professional Tree Service will get back to them soon because they have young children and don’t want them running around the backyard with the stumps in the way.