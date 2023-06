OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of NW 10th and Tulsa.

Man accused of stealing purse. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Dept.

Man accused of stealing purse. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Dept.

Man accused of stealing purse. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Dept.

Police say the man approached the woman from behind, yanked her purse away and ran off.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip at okccrimetips.com.

Officials say there may be a cash reward.