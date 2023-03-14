OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Dodgers is inviting the public to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

According to the OKC Dodgers, the free, family-friendly event is open to the public to continue their St. Patty’s celebrations alongside the Dodgers from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

The Fan Fest activities include:

Behind-the-scenes tours of ongoing team clubhouse renovations on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the event.

Baseball Golf on the field: Take a swing at winning a variety of prizes, including Dodgers merchandise.

Select-A-Seat: Hand-pick seats to enjoy Dodgers baseball in 2023.

Free Irish dance lessons and dance performances from McTeggart Irish Dancers of Oklahoma throughout the evening.

Drumline performances by Piedmont High School.

Activities for the whole family: Kids run the bases, inflatable games, bounce houses, face painting and balloon twisting.

Children’s Sensory World: Hands-on stations with water beads, rice, pebbles and sand, as well as visual and audible stations with ceiling cloud lighting and TVs and lights synced with audio tracks.

Ballpark concessions, including green beer available for purchase for guests 21 and older.

Officials say free parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot. Those planning on attending the event are encouraged to RSVP at okcdodgers.com.

For information or to RSVP, visit the OKC Dodger’s website.