OKC Eastside Bike Ride encourages riders to dust off bikes for free event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While we get a break from the hot temperatures, many Oklahoma families may find themselves spending time outdoors.

A local group is encouraging bicyclists of all skill levels to take part in an inaugural event in northeast Oklahoma City.

“I have become an avid bike rider. I participate competitively and in fun rides,” said Myron Knight, bike ride coordinator. “On my daily walk through my neighborhood, I noticed bicycles in people’s garages and realized I had never seen them ridden. Eventually, the idea of forming a community bike ride, not race, came to me. I decided there was no place that needed it more than the east side of Oklahoma City. To my knowledge, none had happened there before.”

The inaugural OKC Eastside Bike Ride will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5700 N. Kelley Ave.

This first ride targets beginners and intermediate riders, but organizers say everyone is welcome to participate.

“The pandemic curtailed a lot of outside activities. There are not enough continuous sidewalks for safe walking or running exercise. Not everyone is interested in playing basketball or football, but given the introduction to the world of bicycling, it might become their exercise or sport of choice, and they might be rock stars at it,” Knight said.

Organizers say there will be a well-marked three-mile and 11-mile course with Oklahoma City police escorting the riders.

Bicyclists are highly encouraged to wear helmets and eyewear.

Participation in the event is free, but registration is required. To register for the ride, you can register at 7 a.m. the day of the event or online.