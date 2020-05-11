OKC energy company starts sanitizer business, maintains employees in dark time for oil, gas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When the coronavirus pandemic hit the oil and gas industry hard, a local business’s leaders got creative to keep their employees on the payroll.

They began making and selling hand sanitizer.

It’s not only keeping jobs, it’s also creating them.

“I never thought in my career in the oil and gas industry that a gallon of hand sanitizer would be priced three times the price of a barrel of oil,” said Jonathan Jordan, President of Horizon Energy Parnters LLC.

When times got tough for the oil and gas industry, his operations manager got creative.

“And within four weeks we decided to turn into a hand sanitizer manufacturing company because you can’t find it,” Jordan said.

Before he knew it, Jordan also became the co-founder and president of a new company – Okie Clean hand sanitizer.

Jordan and his team contacted the FDA, used their recipe and made sure their sanitizer was effective – with 75% isopropyl alcohol.

“We brought on a medical board and had them come in,” Jordan told News 4. “Did third-party testing.”

The oil and gas workers are now learning new skills, bottling sanitizer that works for hands and surfaces in all sizes and scents.

“So you get eucalyptus or coconut or lemon,” Jordan said.

They’re selling Oklahomans an in-demand product and allowing their employees to keep making a paycheck.

“We went from complete survival mode to surviving now because of Okie Clean,” said Jordan. “We started this to keep our employees and we did that and now we’re even hiring.”

Jordan says despite the success of this new business, he looks forward to the day when the oil and gas industry picks up.

For more information on purchasing the product, head to Okie Clean’s Facebook page.