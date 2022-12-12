OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City figures are hosting a giveaway of meals, Christmas gifts, cash – and even a car!

Celebrity disc jockey, “DJ WayneindisThang” and entrepreneur, Ruben Carter have partnered with Kalidy Kia to give away 2,000 gifts, meals, a car and a $5,000 cash prize.

“I want to help not just kids, but people of all ages,” Carter says. “It is important to give back to our city and the people who support us daily. We want everyone to have a Merry Christmas.”

The drive-through, first-come first-served event will be held at 12 p.m., Dec. 17 at The District Hotel, 2200 NW 40th St. in Oklahoma City.

There will be gifts for children, teens and adults.

Those who wish to receive a gift must be present at the giveaway.

“Kalidy Kia stepping in to sponsor this event and work with us, takes this to a whole new level.

I grew up here in Oklahoma City as an inner city kid. There were times I wanted things, I couldn’t get due to finances,” said DJ Wayne. “Now that I have the opportunity, I want to partner with great people like Ruben & Kalidy Kia to give people a great Christmas.”

To enter the car raffle, visit Kalidy Kia at 14205 Broadway Ext. in Edmond, and ask the welcome desk for a raffle form for Ruben & Wayne Christmas.

The winner will be announced after the giveaway event is completed.

Those who attend the giveaway event will also have a chance to enter the cash prize raffle.

The cash raffle winner will be announced at 12 p.m., Dec. 18 on the Instagrams of DJ Wayne and Ruben Carter.

Learn more about the event and how you can donate on A Ruben & Wayne Christmas’ website.