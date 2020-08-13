OKC Faith Church handing out 5,000 backpacks to kids in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local church in Oklahoma City is trying to make sure that students are prepared for the school year, especially those in need.
OKC Faith Church announced that it will be holding its 18th Annual Feeding/Backpack 5000 event on Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning at 8 a.m.
Organizers say the church will be giving away the following:
- 5,000 backpacks
- 100,000 school supplies
- 10,000 burritos packed inside 1,000 family boxes.
In the past, the church would host a walk-thru event where guests would come to the church campus, attend a presentation, and then make their way to the gym to receive school supplies.
Due to COVID-19, the presentation has been eliminated and it will now be a drive-thru event. Also, all volunteers will be wearing face masks, and will have their temperatures checked before the event.
OKC Faith Church is located at 800 S. Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City.
