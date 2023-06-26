OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City family claims their friend who was supposed to spruce up their backyard but allegedly pocketed the money for materials.

They say it’s been months with no progress and little contact.

The family said back in March, they paid Kenneth Anderson nearly $6,500 for materials to replace a fence and their patio. The only thing that’s been delivered are some metal fence posts, and he’s been MIA ever since.

“I felt like a total moron because I’m going on as a ten-year attorney and I don’t just trust people,” said Mehry Provenzano, turned to KFOR for help.

Provenzano said Anderson was once a friend. So, she hired him to do work in her yard and sent him thousands of dollars for materials.

“I was angry and I mean, like, all the feelings and emotions that come with being lied to and stolen from, especially from somebody that you trusted,” said Provenzano.

They were in contact for a while, he even delivered a few materials, but not even close to everything she ordered.

“Our kids became friends. We’ve had play dates. Like I said, we’ve gone to each other’s kids’ birthday parties,” said Provenzano.

She attempted to call and message him every day. But no response and no materials.

Now all she wants is her money back.

“I’m seven months pregnant and we’re using money that we were going to use for redoing the nursery and things like that to complete the outdoor repairs on our home that we’ve been paid for that is subsequently stolen money,” said Provenzano.

Provenzano is an attorney herself and says she’s fed up with the situation. So, she filed a police report and a criminal complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office.

KFOR reached out to Anderson and left a couple of voice mails, but no response.

Other families on social media have also come forward about their issues with Anderson.

“It amazes me that he thought he would continue to get away with this. And I’m going to make it a point to make sure he doesn’t,” said Provenzano.

The AG’s Office told KFOR, “We have received the complaint and we are looking into it. Anyone else who feels they have been scammed is encouraged to file a consumer complaint form with our office.”

The family hired another reliable contractor to work on their backyard. They plan to complete the projects in less than two months, in hopes before her baby comes.