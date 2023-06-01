OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City family, as well as OKCPD, are working to track down three alleged burglary suspects.

“I just want to look at them and say, how dare you? How dare you?” said Jessica Freeman. “The stuff they took… It means nothing to them but means everything to us.”

Freeman told KFOR her grandfather passed away in October of 2022. His window, and her 76-year-old grandma, has been staying in the couple’s second property near a lake, leaving the home near Britton and County Line Road empty.

“The house has a lot of sentimental value,” said Freeman. “Me and my husband wanted to raise our son here and so we’ve been trying to fix it up.”

Over the last few weeks, while trying to organize the place, Freeman said she and her family noticed the house’s back door broken, as well as items throughout the house missing or destroyed.

“Boxes everywhere, like drawers just literally just pulled out of the cabinets and just thrown,” said Freeman.

On top of notifying police, they hid security cameras in the living room and hallway. On May 9, just before 3 a.m., they caught the culprits on camera.

Video shows a woman with red hair, appearing to be pregnant, a bald man with facial hair, and another man with tattoos on his arm wearing a hat, rummaging through Freeman’s belongings.

In the video, you can hear one man call the other “Josh.”

Freeman says the trio stole a TV and jewelry, in addition to sentimental items like her late grandfather’s coin collection.

“He was a veteran. So, coins from all over the world, those were gone,” said Freeman. “They took literally everything else that she had left of my grandfather at that home, like everything.”

She hopes sharing this story will help track the alleged thieves down.

“My grandparents worked their entire lives for everything in this home,” said Freeman. “Then you think you can just come into someone else’s house and just take it. Like, that’s disgusting.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.