OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A deadly house fire killed a grandmother and her 10-year-old grandson will be taken off life support and his organs will be donated.

He’s been in a medically induced coma with burns to 90% of his body.

Firefighters responded to the home on Southwest 38th St and found Susan Hill near the front door, who did not survive.

Also inside the house, was 10-year-old Jonathan Hill, Susan’s grandson who she adopted.

“Just turned ten on August 19th,” said Newlon.”He loved her a lot and even though she was biologically his grandma, that was his mom.”

Newlon now remembering her family, taken too soon.

“Happy people, loving, I mean they loved harder than anything,” said Mary Newlon, the niece of Susan Hill.

Newlon explained Jonathan tried to save his grandmother when the fire sparked.

He was badly burned and rushed to the hospital where he’s been in a coma ever since.

“He jumped on his mom to try and stop, drop and roll her,” explained Newlon.

The family said he will be taken off life support Monday morning.

Hill also adopted Jonathan’s 11-year-old sister Kaelynn, who was also at the home at the time of the fire but managed to run to a neighbors house for help.

“Physically, emotionally, she’s in shock. She’s just sleeping a lot, her brother was her best friend,” said Newlon.

The loss of Susan and Jonathan has left their family shattered, but Mary said they never gave up.

“They were not fighters, but they fought for what they loved, I’d tell you that,” added Newlon.

Meanwhile, Susan’s husband, Wayne Hill, was in the hospital recovering from a major spinal surgery and was at the hospital during the fire.

To help cover the cost of Susan’s funeral, as well as other expenses for the family, you can find the GoFundMe page here to donate.

Fire crews are still investigating what caused the fire.