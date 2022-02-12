OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City family is overwhelmed with heartbreak and confusion after their 11-year-old nephew, Tyler “Red” Bogle, died unexpectedly earlier this week.

“Not only do you lose your little one, but you don’t know why,” said Brandon Bogle, Tyler’s uncle. “What’re you supposed to do?”

Tyler “Red” Bogle

Bogle told KFOR that Tyler’s brother found the 11 year old in their house, unresponsive. The family then dialed 9-1-1 and started to perform CPR.

Unfortunately, their life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

“Tyler was subconscious. He just faded,” said Bogle. “His heart just stopped breathing.”

Tyler Bogle, a kind, loving soul.

The Bogle’s say they, along with doctors, are still searching for answers about what happened, but suspect he had an unknown heart condition. They’re hoping autopsy results will give them a definite answer, saying it would provide “a little closure.”

While they wait, they’re hanging onto memories of Tyler.

“We just want him to be remembered as just a light in the world. He just lit up a room when he walked into it,” said Bailey Bogle, Tyler’s aunt. “He just had an amazing laugh, and I just don’t know what to do right now.”

Tyler Bogle and his family.

To help with medical bills and funeral expenses, the family started a GoFundMe page.

The Bogles said they aren’t sure when they’ll get the results of the autopsy back.