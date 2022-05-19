OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Federal officials say a Virginia man was indicted earlier this week by a federal grand jury for possession of Suboxone with intent to distribute while an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City.

On May 17, 2022, a federal grand jury in the Western District of Oklahoma indicted 30-year-old Oshay Jones with possession of a prohibited object and possessing buprenorphine (Suboxone) with intent to distribute.

Buprenorphine/Naloxone, commonly known by its brand name – Suboxone, is a narcotic used to treat opioid addiction.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Buprenorphine is an an opioid medication used to treat opioid use disorder as well as acute and chronic pain. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist, meaning it reverses and blocks the effects of opioid medication, including pain relief or feelings of well-being, as well as overdose.

If convicted of possession of a prohibited object, Jones faces up to five years in prison and three years of supervised release.

If convicted on possession of buprenorphine with intent to distribute, Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release.