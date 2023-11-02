OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC festival de Vida y Muerte returns to Scissortail Park.

The 4th Annual OKC Festival de Vida y Muerte at Scissortail Park is a free outdoor event set to take place this Sunday, November 5th, from 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

The OKC Festival de Vida y Muerte at Scissortail Park is a cherished tradition that celebrates the Mexican holiday of Día de Los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead. It is a time to honor and remember our ancestors, celebrating their lives and the meaningful connections we continue to share with them. As a celebration of life and a testament to the bonds that transcend the boundaries between life and death, the Festival de Vida y Muerte will continue to be a festival unlike any other.

The event will feature a diverse array of activities and attractions including:

Ofrendas(Altar Exhibitions)- Intricately designed altars will pay homage to loved ones and cultural icons, showcasing the creativity and artistic expressions of our diverse community.

Catrina Contest- Prepare to be mesmerized by an enchanting display of elegance, creativity, and tradition as participants channel the spirit of Día de Los Muertos through their stunning Catrina ensembles.

Art Installations- Captivating art installations will immerse attendees in the vibrant colors and symbolism of Día de Los Muertos.

Cultural Performances- Traditional dances, music, and performances will bring the spirit of the celebration to life, inviting attendees to join in the festivities.

El Mercado (cultural market)- Local artisans and vendors will offer unique crafts, artesanal clothing and pottery that capture the essence of Mexican culture.

Children’s Area- Engaging activities will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about the customs and traditions associated with the Day of the Dead.

Community Connections- The Festival de Vida y Muerte is a space for our city to come together, share stories, and strengthen our bonds in front of the beautiful OKC Skyline. Over 12k people attended this exciting event last year.

Food Trucks- Experience a delectable feast from a lineup of 14 food trucks that will be joining us and offering some delicious classic comfort food and authentic Latin cuisine.

Families should expect to enjoy a colorful, passionate and vibrant entertainment lineup that will include local and out of state dancers and musical groups.

This year’s lineup will feature Chinelos Morelenses Unidos from Springdale, Arkansas, Trio Los Vigilantes from Austin, Texas and Mariachi Los Caporales from San Antonio, Texas.

The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the OKC Festival de Vida y Muerte visit: here