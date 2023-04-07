OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fence fire quickly spread to two homes on the city’s far southwest side late Thursday evening.

The Moore and Oklahoma City fire departments were called to the neighborhood near SW 134th and Western around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters were initially called out for a fence on fire, but the fire had extended into the attic of the house and to the neighbor’s house when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly on both houses.

Thankfully, all occupants were out of the houses prior to firefighters’ arrival, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The estimated total loss on both residences is $100,000.