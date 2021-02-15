OKC Fire and Police officials investigate after man found dead in burning structure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says it is working with police to investigate a fatal fire on the city’s southwest side.

OKCFD says the call came in at 7:23 p.m. this evening and involved a single-story structure and a two-story structure both behind a primary residence in the 100 block of SW. 22nd St.

Officials say the deceased male was found in the single-story unit.

A joint investigation with OKCPD and OKCFD will now begin.

No other information is available at this time.