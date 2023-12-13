OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire Wednesday morning.

According to OKCFD, the fire ignited at a home near NE 16th St. and Martin Luther King Ave.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the home and quickly got to work putting the fire out.

Officials say the house is a total loss. It was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Estimated property damage and the cause of the fire are yet to be determined.