Update @ 12:17 p.m. – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says, the fire is out.

OKCFD reports, this is a vacant 3-story school. Crews had a room and contents fire on the 2nd floor.

Fire officials say, several homeless people were inside the vacant school building at the time of the fire. Everyone has been evacuated safely with no injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is on the scene of a commercial fire near NW 10th and Virginia.

Fire officials say the abandoned building has multiple people inside and evacuations are underway.

NW 10th and Virginia, Image courtesy KFOR

KFOR has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is developing.