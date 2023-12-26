OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a vacant home fire was extinguished just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say neighbors called saying flames were coming from the roof of the vacant home located near Northwest 91st St. and Walker. When firefighters arrived on the scene, crews found smoke coming out of a vacant home.

Near Northwest 91st and Walker, Image KFOR

Fire officials confirm the fire was contained quickly and no injuries were reported, although a water main did break while crews were on the scene.

The water department is coming out to repair the line but no word on when water will be restored at this time in that area.