OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire and Police Departments worked together to fight two grass fires on Monday.

According to OKCFD, the fires were near the southeast corner of the metro area. Dense trees and vegetation made it difficult for ground crews to extinguish the fires so the OKCPD gave a helping hand.

OKCPD helicopter using Bambi Bucket for the first time. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials say the OKCPD’s helicopter carried the Bambi Bucket for the very first time in order to distinguish the fires.

“In order to help the ground crews extinguish the fire in the difficult-to-access areas caused by dense vegetation and trees, we teamed up with the helicopter of the Oklahoma City Police Department and used the Bambi bucket for the very first time.” said OKCFD on Facebook.