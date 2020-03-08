OKC firefighters battle barn fires at Fox Building Supply. Photo provided to News 4 by Nickolas White.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 3-alarm commercial fire burned barns at the Fox Building Supply in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to 25th and South May shortly after 5 a.m.

"We had multiple lumber barns on fire when they arrived," said Mike Walker, Deputy Chief of Operation for the Fire Department.

Crews surrounded the barns and fought the blaze from ladder trucks.

"The crews were able to confine the fire to the barns that were on fire whenever we arrived," Walker said.