OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed they are on the scene of a 2-unit duplex fire at 1329 NE 16th street.

Fire officials say the call initially came out as a house fire but upon arrival it was a duplex with 2 units. Authorities say a vehicle was inside a garage in one of the units that was on fire.

According to firefighters the fire is out.

No injuries are being reported at this time.