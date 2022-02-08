Clarification: The building was previously reported to be a hotel. It is actually an apartment complex with a hotel attached. The apartment complex portion is on fire.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a blaze at a large commercial building.

A multistory apartment complex under construction at NW 63rd and Western called The Canton at Classen Curve ignited in flames at around 7 p.m.

KFOR photojournalist Tracy Bickerstaff captured photos of the blaze, which appeared to be burning at the top of the structure.

A commercial building on fire at NW 63rd and Western.

It is currently unknown what ignited the fire.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson told KFOR that the structure had electricity going, but no gas.

Rubber on the roof that Fulkerson described as a material that doesn’t respond well to water when there’s a fire is exacerbating the situation, the battalion chief said.

The Canton at Classen Curve, a multistory hotel under construction, in flames.

The 80-90 firefighters at the scene will likely be battling the blaze into the night, and one floor might be lost, Fulkerson said.

The 326-room luxury apartment complex was scheduled to open sometime in the spring with rooms starting at 600 square feet, ranging from $1,100 to more than $4,000 a month.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.