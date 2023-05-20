OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed they are on the scene of a apartment fire in the SE metro.

Fire officials say the fire at the Highland Apartments located at 4200 SE 52nd Street started in the kitchen area and are currently working to make sure everyone is evacuated and safe.

Highland Apartments, Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities confirm at this time, the fire is under control with one person injured with minor burns.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is developing.