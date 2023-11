OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that on Saturday morning, dispatch was alerted to a dirt bike accident along Draper Trails.

According to fire officials, a call to 9-1-1 alerted Oklahoma City Firefighters someone was hurt in a dirt bike accident. Firefighters carried rescue equipment on a mile-long hike to reach the victim.

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department

Authorities say once the patient was loaded up, they hiked the mile back the ambulance.

No word on the condition of the biker.