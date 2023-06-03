OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The chance of rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of this year’s American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk. Friends, family and co-workers braved the weather elements in becoming a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

Event participants who joined the walk on today did so representing a commitment to more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health.

OKC Heart and Stroke Walk, Image courtesy KFOR

The American Heart Association’s event goal is to raise $450,000 dollars this year. News 4’s Ali Meyer and Kent Ogle joined walkers at Bicentennial Park downtown.

Mark Fried, Director of The American Heart Association of Oklahoma City said, “We’re so excited to bring people together so we can be a relentless force to help people live longer and healthier lives and we bring the community together so we can fight heart disease and stroke.”

News 4 is proud to be the television sponsor of this great walk.

If you would like to donate to the cause go to okcheartwalk.org.