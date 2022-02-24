OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers are being warned to use caution if they have to get out on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say light freezing precipitation is creating a thin layer of ice in many areas of the state.

ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews report slick and hazardous conditions in south central, southeastern, east central, and northeastern Oklahoma.

Slick spots are still being reported in the southwest, north central, and central parts of the state.

Highways in the Oklahoma City metro area remain partially clear with ramps remaining covered and slick spots throughout. Tulsa metro highways also have at least one clear lane in each direction.

Turnpikes statewide are mostly clear but some lanes still have a thin layer of sleet.

Drivers should continue to use extreme caution throughout the morning hours and expect potentially very slick and hazardous conditions as precipitation increases throughout the morning.

Officials say it will take time to clear accumulated ice due to low temperatures and additional precipitation.