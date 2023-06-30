OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman in Oklahoma City claims OG&E contractors chopped down nearly ten trees in her yard, all the way down to the trunk while she was out of town. She is also claiming they broke her fence while working in the yard.

The homeowner said the yard was once filled with shade and several trees. Recently when she got back from vacation, she was surprised to come home to a completely different yard.

“It looks like it’s been hit by a tornado… My yard was all shady, very beautiful… I really, really cried,” said Julia Colbert, homeowner upset with OG&E contractors.

Colbert said she was in tears when she came home from vacation to find a yard once full of trees, now gone.

“I’m totally I’m distraught. I’ve been living here for 20 years. I loved my yard… Everybody enjoyed the use of this backyard. I had friends coming. We would have cookouts here, you know, sit outside like Oklahomans like to do, barbecue. But now it’s all gone. It’s now like being in the desert,” said Colbert.

She said the trees have been there for over 20 years and OG&E contractors have been trimming the trees away from power lines for that long. So, she begs the question, why take them all away now?

“It was totally unnecessary to cut the trees all the way to the ground,” said Colbert.

There is a tree left in her yard that serves as an example of the way her trees had been growing. They were growing sideways towards the home because of how the trees were being trimmed by OG&E for all of those years. She said they were no threat to the power lines.

“There was no reason to cut them, to chop them down to the ground… They formed like a gazebo here,” said Colbert.

Colbert also said she came home to a broken fence and blames the contractors for that as well. She fixed that herself but is looking to get reimbursed.

“I know we cannot change the law. We cannot take that easement away from the utility. They are supposed to have it, it’s their right that they have it. But what we can change is the way they do it,” said Colbert.

She said someone from OG&E came to take a look at her fence issues, but no luck.

“He told me that they will fix the fence if they determine that it’s their fault that this happened. But then he looked, and some trees will grow into the fence. And so I guess he determined that that’s not their fault,” said Colbert.

We reached out to OG&T, a spokesperson for the company told KFOR the following statement:

In assessing storm and outage data, we have found that fast growing species like Hackberry cause more issues and reduce reliability and safety for our customers and cause more damage to our equipment. We have been more proactive in removing these species based off of this data.

We certainly understand this customer’s questions with tree trimming done on their property. Tree trimming is an important and necessary part of maintaining the power grid as it keeps both our crews and customers safe by ensuring tree limbs don’t interfere with power lines, which can cause a safety hazard and lead to power outages.

The trees at this customer’s property were hackberry trees, a fast-growing species that are recommended to not be planted under power lines or near electrical equipment. Fast-growing trees like hackberry trees are more likely than other tree species to interfere with power lines and electrical equipment and as such are regularly removed when they are directly under power lines to help protect the grid from damage and maintain reliability for all our customers.

Before performing routine tree trimming in a neighborhood, we contact customers to inform them about upcoming work and our records indicate a notification call went to customers in the area this work was performed. Additionally, after routine maintenance trimming our crews will dispose of debris and our records show debris removal happened at this customer’s property by mid-June.

The work at this customer’s home happened in late May and our records indicate the customer’s fence had damage prior to our routine maintenance work. Several severe storms, including one Father’s Day weekend with winds up to 85 mph, have hit the Oklahoma City metro throughout June and it is possible the customer’s fence sustained damage during one of these storms after the work performed by our tree trimming crews. Regardless, we recommend the customer contact their homeowner’s insurance agent about any possible claims for fence damage.

Courtesy of OG&E

OG&E also included this photo. The company claims this picture of the fence was taken after crews had finished work. The spokesperson said, “as you will notice, the fence appears intact.”