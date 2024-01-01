OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — In 2022, there were 74 homicides in Oklahoma City. That number drops to 72 for 2023. This time though, fentanyl related deaths are included in that number.

“Seven of those are fentanyl-related deaths, whereas in 2022 and prior, that was never counted,” said Gary Knight, with OKC Police.

As a state, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reports 326 fentanyl deaths in 2022.

“It is our fastest growing killer when it comes to drug-related deaths in Oklahoma and really throughout the united states,” said Mark Woodward with the OK Bureau of Narcotics.

The numbers may seem high, but homicides are slowly continuing to drop in the state.

To break it down, the FBI reports in 2022 there were 6.7 homicide deaths in Oklahoma per 100,000 people. That is compared to 6.3 per 100,000 nationwide.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said within the metro, the homicide numbers are lower as better technology is introduced.

“You’ve got these mobile surgical units and and med flight and things such as that. So the level of medical care has helped as well as the level of policing. Although the numbers themselves stay higher, when you compare it to the percentage of the population, it’s significantly lower than what it was decades ago,” said Knight.

While there were 72 homicides in the metro last year, Knight says nine of those are still unsolved entering 2024.

“We do everything we can to mitigate that, and stop it and prevent it. But those are very hard crimes to prevent sometimes,” said Knight.

The FBI report shows a drop in overall violent crime rates in Oklahoma, going from 458.6 per 100,000 people in 2020 to about 419.7 per 100,000 in 2022.