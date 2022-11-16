OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoman’s are invited to celebrate a first-in-the-nation program to help save the lives of Oklahoma K-12 public school students who experience asthma attacks at school.

In partnership with SSM Health St. Anthony, the Brendon McLarty Memorial Foundation is pleased to begin the process of supplying rescue inhalers and related medical supplies to every school in every public district in the state of Oklahoma.

The Foundations event will kick start on tomorrow with studies showing approximately 10 percent of minors living in Oklahoma today suffer from asthma, a serious lung condition that compromises breathing often without warning. Immediate access to a rescue inhaler can be the difference between life and death.

The presence of these lifesaving supplies in proximity to each public-school student statewide will generate a peace of mind for students, parents and educators, ultimately contributing to better health and educational outcomes.

Tomorrow’s announcement is planned in conjunction with the memory of what would have been the 27th birthday of an Oklahoma teenager who passed away due to a fatal asthma attack.