Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar

OKC hospital staff making PPE for those on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Right now, some Oklahoma medical professionals are taking on a new role to help their colleagues - making protective equipment that is in short supply.

There’s a mini factory of sorts where SSM Health St. Anthony employees are thinking outside the box.

It’s not their typical day job.

“Some of them would be working in radiology,” said Andrew Ochs with SSM Health St. Anthony. “A lot of them would normally have clinical roles that they would normally be doing.”

It’s also not what you’d typically see in the Santa Fe Family Life Center.

“Normally here in the facility we’d have adaptive sports, wheelchair basketball, kids camps, after school activities, youth sports just filing up the entire place,” said James Timberlake with the Santa Fe Family Life Center. 

The mission of caring is continuing for both.

Ten at a time, employees are gathering to create much needed face shields for their co-workers on the front lines.

“We’re using this to build up our stockpile,” Ochs said. 

While the focus is on COVID-19 right now, these employees are still able to get in hours of work, boosting supply and morale.

“It’s meeting a real concrete need but it’s also providing some really important level of hope to our hospital community as well,” said Ochs. 

“It breaks our heart to not serve our normal population through our mission of programs so to jibe able to do a project like this it fills a huge need,” Timberlake said. 

Staff says they expect to have 2,000 shields done by the end of Monday.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter