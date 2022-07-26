OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Housing Authority is notifying individuals of a possible data breach that occurred late last year.

On Dec. 21, 2021, OCHA discovered unauthorized emails were sent from an OCHA email account. Following an investigation, officials say they couldn’t rule out the possibility that a hacker accessed OCHA email accounts.

“As a result, it is possible the unauthorized actor accessed certain files,” a release from the agency read.

Officials say a hacker may have accessed individuals’ names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial identifications, financial account information, and medical or health information.

Following the possible data breach, the agency is offering 12-24 months of complimentary access to identity monitoring services through Experian.

In the meantime, individuals are being encouraged to keep a close eye on their accounts and monitor their reports for suspicious activity.

So far, officials say they have no evidence that anyone has attempted to misuse personal information as a result of the breach.