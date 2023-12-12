OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC) and Feed the Children are inviting the public to its Holiday Hunger event set for Tuesday, December 12.

Event coordinators say, the event will be held from 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., 400 families in need will receive food boxes, toiletries, and more to help relieve the financial burden that comes from the holiday season.

This event will operate in the parking lot of 5208 West Reno.

Event details:

Date: 12.12.2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: 5208 West Reno

According to The OKCIC, every year, thousands of people living in Oklahoma struggle with food insecurity.

Recent studies from Feeding America reveal that about 560,000 Oklahomans are experiencing food insecurity with 180,000 being children. OKCIC and Feed the Children recognize this humanitarian issue and hope that through events like Holiday Hunger, the staggering statistics that come from food insecurity can be minimized.

If you and your loved ones are looking for a way to fight and help raise awareness, OKCIC and Feed the Children invite you to learn more about the silent struggle that impacts many in our community. Click here.