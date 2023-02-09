OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic is set to take a stance in the month of February in highlighting the dangers of Teen Dating Violence. The clinic will provide classes to raise awareness of violent and abusive dating behaviors among teens and young adults.

According to Love Is Respect, one in three US teenagers will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse at the hands of someone with whom they are in a relationship.

The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, a nonprofit clinic that provides health and wellness services to Native Americans in central Oklahoma, is offering self-defense training during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

“Dating violence involves a pattern of manipulative or intimidating behaviors used to exert power over a partner,” said Kim Farris, OKCIC’s director of behavioral health. “Teens who experience violence while dating are more likely to have mental health issues and use drugs and alcohol.”

OKCIC runs a series of self-defense courses for women aged 16 and over.

The next class is February 15th for patients and community members. Classes are held in the lobby at 4913 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City.

For more information, visit OKCIC’s website.

For free and confidential assistance, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).