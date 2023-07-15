OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A new industrial district that includes office space, retail, and restaurants could be making its way to Oklahoma City.

“We want to go where companies are growing, where people are moving, where people are just having a good time, and where we like to see like where the fun people are going,” said Jason Qinkler, the Co-founder of Q Factor.

Winkler is working on bringing Industry OKC to S Classen Boulevard and SW 3rd street. A place where the local developer says is a little bit forgotten.

Courtesy: KFOR, Location of Industry OKC

“You know, you’ve got some really cool buildings, but there hasn’t been any development here in 30 or 40 years. And so we hope to be part of the solution to bringing this area back to life,” said Jonathan Dodson, the CEO and Co-founder of Pivot Project.

The idea is that the area will turn into office space aimed at bringing in new business with the hope of transforming the neighborhood.

“What will continue to be around this whole area will become housing and food and beverage and hopefully other venues that bring people together,” said Dodsen.

Currently, there are industry buildings in Denver and Salt Lake City, with other locations to come.

Courtesy: Q Factor– Industry Rino Station, Colorado

“We love to come into an old 100 year old neighborhood, find a beautiful building, and then just breathe new life into it and let it have its next life. And so so we like to be a catalyst, if you will, firm for kind of new, cool neighborhoods,” said Winkler.

“We’re trying to find new ways and new opportunities for people to be a part of that, to be able to walk there, to be able to live there, and for it to be around the downtown area, which is really cool,” said Dodsen.

As of now, the project would cost an estimated $50 million with almost $8 million in funding from the city.

“The city lends us the money. We basically pay taxes on the improvement and then they give it back to us and it’s for a certain period of time,” said Dodsen.

Developers say if everything goes according to plan, they will break ground next year and open in the summer or fall of 2025.