OKC International Auto Show zooms back to metro area for 103rd anniversary event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City International Auto Show will celebrate its 103rd anniversary with its 2020 event in a couple of weeks.

The enduring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March, 7, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at State Fair Park’s Bennett Event Center, according to an official Auto Show news release.

A VIP preview event will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, according to a news release.

New 2020 model car and truck exhibits include the following:

Acura, Buick, BMW, Chevrolet, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Ram, Sprinter, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo

Oklahoma debut of the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Auto show attractions include the following:

Re-Creation of Route 66 Road Trips featuring 48 cars and trucks and billboards of Route 66

Military Vehicle Exhibit – Provided by 45th Infantry Museum and private collectors – Command Car, Jeeps and more

Drive-In Movie Night at 9 p.m. featuring Ford v Ferrari (Friday outside in the east parking lot)

Coffee & Cars on Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m. with 7-Eleven providing coffee and donuts

Historic Automobile Exhibit – 10 antique cars from the early 1900s

Custom Trucks

Exotic Car Exhibit

The event also features the following variety of promotions:

Win free gas for a year from 7-Eleven

Test Drives from Toyota and Chevrolet

VIP event on Thursday evening at 6:30 pm

18-Hole Mini-Golf Course to benefit the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation

Donation to Oklahoma City Community College

Senior and Military Discount Day – Friday, March 6

Career Fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

General admission for ages 13 and up is $10. Children ages seven to 12 get in for $5 each. Children ages six and under get in for free.

Buy One Get One Free coupons are available at local 7-Eleven stores and Solid Rock Basketball.

E-tickets can be purchased online at www.okcautoshow.org. Adult E-tickets cost $7.77; child E-tickets cost $3.77.