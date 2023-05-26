OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City and Lawton Veterans Affairs departments (VA) are relaunching a program to give affordable 24-hour, in-home care to our former service men and women instead of institutional care. It’s called the medical foster home program.

“We’re honoring a veteran’s wish to remain in their community as opposed to going into an institutional environment,” said Lindsey Altmiller-Hester, medical foster home coordinator with the Oklahoma City VA.

It’s a big goal for the re-launch of a two-decade old program in Oklahoma City and Lawton to serve our nations heroes.

“We’re seeking caregivers to take a veteran into their home and to provide them 24-hour care,” Altmiller-Hester said.

According to Altmiller-Hester, the program is still rolling out in its early stages here in Oklahoma. Right now, they’re looking for people who have formal or informal caregiving experience to provide supervision and assist with day-to-day tasks.

“That informal care giving experience may look like a family member who cared for their loved one through end of life,” Altmiller-Hester said.

There are some requirements though. The caregiver must live in the home and be willing to provide 24-hour care. The VA will also inspect the home and it must be within a 40-mile radius of the OKC VA Medical Center, or Lawton clinic location as well.

“We know veterans are connected to various service organizations in the community,” Altmiller-Hester said. “One of the beautiful things about medical foster home is those connections get to stay and they also get to grow with the family that’s caring for them.”

For a nationwide program serving around 800 veterans, Altmiller-Hester said they don’t want to set limits on what this program can accomplish for those who have already given so much.

“We know that Oklahoma loves her veterans and so we are willing to support and to provide for as many as are willing to do so,” Altmiller-Hester said.

The VA will also do unannounced visits every month to check in. The program also provides routine training for caregivers.

Learn more about this program and other programs available to elderly veterans on the VA website.

For ways to get in touch and get involved you can reach out to the program coordinator, Lindsey Altmiller-Hester at 405-208-9498 or email lindsey.altmiller-hester@va.gov.