OKC Maker’s Mark Beefsteak Dinner raises $120,000 for Center of Family Love

The 2020 Oklahoma City Maker’s Mark Beefsteak Dinner raised $120,000 for the Center of Family Love (CFL) during the Feb. 27 fundraiser at Cattleman’s Steakhouse, according to a CFL news release.

The annual event was the seventh hosted by CFL, which is described in the news release as “a residential and vocational nonprofit for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities.”

Bill Samuels Jr., Chairman Emeritus of Maker’s Mark Bourbon, prerecorded a video message that played during the event.

“The Center of Family Love is an absolutely wonderful resource you have in Oklahoma that respects the dignity of human life like no other organization I know,” Samuels said in the video recording. “Several years back, I visited the center and witnessed firsthand the love, respect and care these individuals with special needs receive. The many smiles told it all. Oklahoma needs the Center of Family Love.”

Samuels contributed to the event by signing and shipping bottles of his signature Maker’s 46 bourbon for guests to purchase.

“All proceeds from the evening’s Maker’s 46 sales, entry tickets, raffle tickets, live auction and special collection drive directly benefit the 130 individuals who will live a lifetime at the Center of Family Love,” the news release states.

The majority of the $120,000 raised will go toward covering the $1.7 million deficit needed to operate CFL each year. A significant portion of the money raised has been earmarked to provide a new power wheelchair and additional physical therapy appointments for José V., a resident who dreams of walking and gaining his independence. Another portion will be used to send 32 individuals to summer camp in 2020, according to the news release.

“The support Mr. Bill Samuels, Jr. gives to the Center of Family Love is incredibly heartwarming and such a blessing for our residents who live with disabilities,” said Center of Family Love President and CEO, Debbie Espinosa. “There are no words to express how much his commitment means to our organization, and we are thrilled to have partnered with both Mr. Samuels and Cattlemen’s Steakhouse to host such an incredible and successful beefsteak dinner.”