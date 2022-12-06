OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was arrested Monday after making 620 false 9-1-1 calls in five days.

According to the police report, 47-year-old Anthony Trammell was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. Dec. 5 after calling the emergency line 149 times that day, despite telling an officer just that morning he would stop calling unnecessarily.

Anthony Trammell. Image courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

On Dec.1, Trammell called dispatch 99 times.

On Dec. 2, he called 91 times.

On Dec. 3, he called 101 times.

On Dec. 4, he called 180 times.

Officials say no emergency was ever proven to warrant a 9-1-1 call.

Trammell faces a Calling 911 With False Alarm charge and his bond is set at $1,000.