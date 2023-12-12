OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man says he’s concerned by how long he was on hold after calling 911 to report a crime. Now, he wants to know why.

Fortunately, his situation was non-life threatening, but he wonders what would have happened if it was and he was left waiting.

“It rang, and it went to a voicemail. It was a male voice that immediately said, ‘all our operators are busy at this time. If you have an emergency, please hold on the line and we’ll be with you at the first available agent’… It was just a bunch of tones. It was just that on repeat and I just hung up,” said Kevin Stout.

Kevin Stout says it was Monday morning when he heard what he thought were gunshots. He ran outside his home to find someone had shot out the rear windows of his car.

Those windows have since been replaced.

“I did have a knee jerk reaction of ‘call 911,’” said Stout.

He called at 8:09 a.m. After being placed on hold for nearly a minute and a half, he hung up, realizing he could call the non-emergency line.

Then, 12 and a half minutes later, dispatch called him back at 8:22 a.m. asking if he still needed help.

“If you are 911, you need to work 100% of the time. 12 and a half minutes is an extremely long time to do CPR on someone… If I was having a heart attack 12 and a half minutes is an extremely long time. If you have a traumatic head injury, you’ve got a golden hour,” said Stout.

Although his situation was not an emergency, he believes this could have been bad if it were a life-threatening situation.

“If we live in a city that 911 is now a maybe, I implore everybody that is out there that lives in this city to learn CPR, to learn emergency response, because if 911 is going to be a maybe when it shouldn’t be, we all need to know how to protect our brothers, our fellow citizens in this city, in this state,” said Stout.

Oklahoma City Police told KFOR they are short on dispatchers.

They go on to say, “We are doing everything we can to hire and train new dispatchers, but we definitely have a shortage and need more people. This isn’t just an OKC problem; it is nationwide… We are committed to answering every call as quickly as possible, and I am confident that we do that. However, there will be times when call volume is very heavy and someone calling 911 will have to wait.”

“911 is one of those things that’s black and white. It needs to work 100% of the time,” said Stout.

Oklahoma City Police also told KFOR in a quote, “Further, it’s not just law enforcement. All types of businesses are short on employees. But unlike other businesses, we can’t close when we are short staffed, as we are always open 24/7.”

“This isn’t AT&T, this isn’t Cox Communications, this isn’t a utility company. We shouldn’t have to be on hold or wait for 911. That is ridiculous,” said Stout.

Stout’s next move is to bring the issue to state lawmakers. He hopes someone will look into the problem.

“The state has a responsibility to help fund that, especially if it’s an emergency… We need to be screaming about this. Like this needs to go all the way up to our governor. Everybody needs to know about this,” said Stout.

Oklahoma City Police also said, “If someone calls 911 and is put on hold, DO NOT HANG UP AND CALL BACK, as that will only delay speaking with a call-taker.”

To help keep lines open, police ask the public to please only call 911 for true emergencies.

The City of Oklahoma City tells KFOR that 40 positions were filled at the emergency call center in November. Those new employees are currently going through their background checks and will go through six months of training before getting on the phones. That’s why there are no open positions on the city’s website.