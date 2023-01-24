OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A federal jury recently convicted an Oklahoma City man of carjacking and other crimes after shooting a woman multiple times in the parking garage of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center back in 2022.

Robert Lee Harrison Jr., 49, was found guilty of carjacking, illegal possession of ammunition after a felony conviction, kidnapping, and use and discharge of a firearm during the carjacking on January 11, 2023.

At trial, Harrison’s ex-girlfriend testified that he forced her into her car at gunpoint as she left work at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Harrison kept her in the car by repeatedly punching her before she was able to escape.

Harrison again caught her in the elevator lobby of the parking garage, where he shot her approximately eight times before fleeing the scene, according federal officials.

The victim was found by an INTEGRIS employee, who was walking to her car when she heard the victim screaming.

Harrison was arrested the following day after a brief foot chase with Oklahoma City police officers.

At sentencing, Harrison faces up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

The use and discharge of a firearm charge carries a mandatory term of imprisonment of five years, to be served consecutive to any other term of imprisonment.

A sentencing hearing will take place in approximately 90 days.