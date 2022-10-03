OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City where officers say they responded to an armed man making threatening statements.

“I said there’s been a shooting,” said Bill.

A neighbor in the area heard the situation unfold as he was in his home with his son.

“He said, ‘No, that was an explosion.’ I said, ‘That wasn’t no explosion. Natural gas. No, it was gunshots I heard,'” he said.

Bill said when he heard gunshots ring out near his home this past weekend it sounded like someone banging on his front door.

“Everything happened fast,” Bill said.

It was around 10 o’clock Sunday morning when police were called to the area of N.W. 18th Street and Tulsa Ave. regarding an armed man making threatening statements.

“I could hear him because, I mean, he was mad,” Bill said.

When officers arrived, they got into an “armed confrontation” with Ralph Tuggle outside the home.

That was when police say that confrontation resulted in Tuggle being shot. He was taken to the hospital where police say he is still undergoing treatment, but his condition is unknown.

“Nothing like that ever happens around here, cause everybody, you know, sticks to ourselves,” Bill said.

Bill said he still feels safe in the neighborhood regardless having lived there for a little over a year now. He said he is just happy the ordeal ended with no one else getting hurt.

“I’m just glad it’s over and it’s resolved hopefully,” Bill said. “I hope this neighborhood goes back to peacefulness.”

Three officers were placed on administrative leave as the situation is under investigation.