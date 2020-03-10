OKC man wins Braum’s tuition prize, gives the money to niece

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City artist is giving the tuition prize he won from Braum’s to his niece.

D. Brian Ward won a $1,000 Braum’s Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway Prize.

Ward, an artist, graphic designer, and photographer in Oklahoma City is giving the award to his niece, Deighton Howell, a University of Central Oklahoma student from Edmond.

“Since I completed all my schooling decades ago, I get to pass this gift to Deighton,” Ward said. “Every little bit towards tuition costs helps, and I know that she is very thankful to receive it.”

The contest was held from Sept. 1, 2019, to Oct. 30, 2019 for contestants 18 and older who live in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

The contest offered 20 $1,000 tuition awards or one $23,000 tuition award.

“This contest has become a big morale booster among our customers and employees,” said Drew Braum, Braum’s President and CEO. “We’re so humbled to be able to help others achieve their educational goals and wish all the winners success in their future.”

The award can be used to pay for college or post-secondary vocational institutional tuition, fees, books, supplies, equipment, related educational expenses or on-campus room and board.

The tuition can also be used to pay student loans for eligible costs, or be given to someone 18 or older for their educational expenses.

Ward learned of the contest while taking his kids for ice cream at the Braum’s near 63rd Street and North May Avenue in Oklahoma City.

People were able to enter the contest once a day, but Ward, a regular customer at Braum’s, only entered once.

“It was a wonderful surprise when I got the message that I won because I was not expecting it,” Ward said.