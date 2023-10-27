OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Mayor of Oklahoma City David Holt says Leo’s BBQ is open again at NE 36th and Kelley!

Mayor Holt informed everyone via his “X” platform that he enjoyed a quick lunch today with owner Charles Smith and Marilyn Luper.

Image courtesy Mayor Holt’s “X” platform

Back in June, the Leo’s BBQ truck was stolen just as the restaurant was planning a grand re-opening after some upgrades to the space.

Luckily, the truck was found about a week later, but it still pushed back Charles’ renovation plans.

Right now, Leo’s BBQ is drive-thru service only as Charles works with the Alliance for Economic Development and architect Rand Elliott to complete the refurbishment.

According to Mayor Holt, look for more to come!