OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Mayor of Oklahoma City David Holt says Leo’s BBQ is open again at NE 36th and Kelley!
Mayor Holt informed everyone via his “X” platform that he enjoyed a quick lunch today with owner Charles Smith and Marilyn Luper.
Back in June, the Leo’s BBQ truck was stolen just as the restaurant was planning a grand re-opening after some upgrades to the space.
Luckily, the truck was found about a week later, but it still pushed back Charles’ renovation plans.
Right now, Leo’s BBQ is drive-thru service only as Charles works with the Alliance for Economic Development and architect Rand Elliott to complete the refurbishment.
According to Mayor Holt, look for more to come!