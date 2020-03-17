OKC Mayor: Bars, restaurants to close amid COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced during a press conference Tuesday that bars, restaurants and various entertainment venues will close to the public in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The loss of life in OKC will be profound if we take no action regarding Covid-19.” Mayor David Holt

Bars, gyms, movie theatres, other entertainment venues, and restaurant seating areas will be closed to the public. However, restaurants will be allowed to continue to-go and delivery orders.

This mandate begins at 5 p.m. today for all bars that do not serve food. Starting at midnight, gyms & breweries, casinos (including Remington Park) will close, coffee shops and restaurants will be limited to take out only.

Holt says the tentative date for normalcy is April 12, but of course, is subject to change.

"Let me close by saying it is heartbreaking to make this decision today," said Mayor Holt.