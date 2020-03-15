OKC Mayor confirms local transmission of coronavirus, declares state of emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has declared a state of emergency for the city of Oklahoma City after local spread has been confirmed by health officials.

"I do not make this declaration casually and I am fully aware of the gravity of the moment," said Mayor David Holt.

The city has decided to limit large gatherings in the city.

However, Mayor Holt says that school closing decisions are still up to the individual districts.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes social distancing as staying away from mass gatherings and keeping a distance of 6 feet or 2 meters – about one body length – away from other people.

Holt says today's declaration is mostly to impact city functions and to start the process to influence closings and bans if needed in the future.

The city has revoked all event permits for large gatherings through April 12, a mandate for social distancing on public transit, and an allowance for city water access regardless of ability to pay.