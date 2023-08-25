OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s own Mayor David Holt has announced he will be joining the list of speakers commemorating the anniversary of the March on Washington.

Monday will marks 60 years since Martin Luther King Junior delivered his “iconic” speech “I have a Dream” speech at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Mayor Holt posted on X, formerly Twitter, the following in honor of the event:

“I am excited to share that I have been asked to speak Saturday on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.”

The program is 10 a.m. -12:00 noon CST & will be broadcast live on C-SPAN.