OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joined the KFOR morning show to discuss the recent announcement that the New Year’s Eve celebration called Opening Night being canceled because of poor attendance.

Holt says even though the event wasn’t an event planned by the City, the volunteers funded by donations took charge of the event and sometimes things change and he believes people will find other ways to celebrate.

The City of Oklahoma City invites the community to the grand opening of the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center.

Mayor Holt says he is very excited to see this center open. He also says this is the first new rec center opening in 40 years and showed a lack of investment in the community but it has changed through the MAPS projects.

According to the City of OKC, the grand opening is planned for Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 909 Fredrick Douglass Ave.

The City says the new $17.5 million recreation center is named after former Ward 7 Councilwoman Willa D. Johnson and is the first multicultural recreation center built by the City of Oklahoma City in more than 40 years.

Watch the entire conversation with Ali Meyer and Kent Ogle in the player above.